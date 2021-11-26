Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Uganda risks losing only international airport over Chinese loan
The Punch  - On Tuesday, 17 November 2015, the Uganda government signed an agreement with Export-Import Bank of China (Exim Bank) to borrow $207 million at two per cent upon disbursement. The loan had a maturity period of 20 years including a seven-year grace period.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

China takes over Uganda’s lone international airport over failure to repay loan Daily Trust:
China takes over Uganda’s lone international airport over failure to repay loan
Uganda to lose only international airport to China over debts Ripples Nigeria:
Uganda to lose only international airport to China over debts
Uganda Risks Losing Only International Airport Over Chinese Loan The Nigeria Lawyer:
Uganda Risks Losing Only International Airport Over Chinese Loan
Uganda Risks Losing Only International Airport Over Chinese Loan Global Village Extra:
Uganda Risks Losing Only International Airport Over Chinese Loan


   More Picks
1 Prices of litre of petrol in Nigeria and 14 other African countries - Legit, 23 hours ago
2 CCTV footage reveals what happened to female clubber at Abuja nightclub, Hustle & Bustle - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
3 "No woman is a single mother" Shan George writes as she slams society for such term - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Why Sanwo-Olu Cannot Reject Report of Lagos EndSARS Panel – Falana - The News, 19 hours ago
5 With focus on non-oil exports, economic diversification on course – Osinbajo - Daily Times, 16 hours ago
6 10 feared killed, houses razed as suspected herdsmen attack Plateau community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 How I worked with Abdulsalami to stop Obasanjo’s third term plot —Ex-South African President, Mbeki - Ripples Nigeria, 20 hours ago
8 CBN launches tertiary institutions youth empowerment with N30m for 6 beneficiaries - The Guardian, 8 hours ago
9 AGF, Malami Kicks As Anambra Says He’s Behind EFCC’s Action Against Obiano - The Nigeria Lawyer, 20 hours ago
10 EFCC arraigns ex-NEXIM Bank boss over alleged N1.4 billlion fraud, impersonation - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info