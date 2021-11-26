Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Lagos Commissions Gas Plant, To Boost Supply Of Cooking Gas To 20,000 Homes
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
Sanwo-Olu commissions 40-metric tons LPG plant
Inside Business Nigeria:
Lagos Commissions 40MT LPG Plant For 20,000 Homes
TV360 Nigeria:
Gov Sanwo- olu commissions 40 metric tons gas plant in Ikorodu
MetroStar Nigeria:
Sanwo-Olu commission’s 40MT LPG plant
Global Village Extra:
Lagos Commissions Gas Plant To Boost Supply Of Cooking Gas
More Picks
1
"No woman is a single mother" Shan George writes as she slams society for such term -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
CBN launches tertiary institutions youth empowerment with N30m for 6 beneficiaries -
The Guardian,
20 hours ago
3
''I don pass who dey fear heartbreak''- Tonto Dikeh writes as she reveals what she is scared of now -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
I never said donate money to me, I said 'if you're my friend give me money' - Davido speaks to CNN about the generous donation he got from fans, friends, and colleagues (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
"If it's war it's war" Rema calls out DJ Neptune; accuses him of releasing his old record without his permission -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
6
Court takes final decision against bandits, their activities across Nigeria -
Legit,
19 hours ago
7
Lady's wig flies off her head as she jumps in excitement after her boyfriend proposed to her (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
8
LIB is 15 today! Check out the very first post on the blog on this day 15 years ago -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
UK imposes travel restrictions on six African countries as new COVID-19 variant emerges -
Premium Times,
23 hours ago
10
We can’t afford to fail in 2022 census — NPC Commissioner warns — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
19 hours ago
