Nigerian man warms hearts of many as he serenades his wife at her 50th birthday party (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian man has warmed the hearts of many with his impeccable dance moves and 'stellar performance' at his wife's 50th birthday party. The man identified as Rotimi serenaded his wife, Joke, with his lovely voice and danced for her at her birthday.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

