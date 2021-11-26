Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We can’t afford to fail in 2022 census — NPC Commissioner warns — NEWSVERGE
News Verge  - Prof Jimoh Habibat-Isah, National Population Commission (NPC) Federal Commissioner, Kogi, has warned the Commission’s staffers that they could not afford to fail the country in the 2022 national population census.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

