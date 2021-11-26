‘This is the way I will talk till I grow old’ Murphy Afolabi replies critics mocking him over his Yoruba accent

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
ENaira downloads almost 600,000 in less than 4 weeks – CBN Gov, Emefiele - The Punch,
10 hours ago
|
2
|
FG asks grade level 12 civil servants and others to resume work at their offices from December 1 - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
|
3
|
2021: Mr Ibu Endorses Tinubu For Presidency, Joyfully Sings His Praises In New Video - Naija News,
24 hours ago
|
4
|
''I don pass who dey fear heartbreak''- Tonto Dikeh writes as she reveals what she is scared of now - Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
|
5
|
'We are weeping in our hearts and souls and we reject this socioeconomic evil' - Nigerian Students threaten nationwide shutdown over proposed fuel price hike - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
|
6
|
Emirates resumes operations as Nigeria, UAE resolve differences - The Punch,
11 hours ago
|
7
|
Nigeria records 41 new COVID-19 infections - The Guardian,
4 hours ago
|
8
|
The Okoye wives, Anita and Lola, celebrate Thanksgiving together (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
9
|
DJ Neptune Addresses Intellectual Property Clash with Rema with New Statement | READ - Not Just OK,
9 hours ago
|
10
|
Skiibii - God is Bigger Than Man (EP) - Download Mp3 - Yaba Left Online,
24 hours ago