2021: Mr Ibu Endorses Tinubu For Presidency, Joyfully Sings His Praises In New Video
News photo Naija News  - Nollywood actor John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu, has endorsed the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, to run for the 2023 presidential election.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

