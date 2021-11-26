Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kallo.ng: Purely Hausa streaming movie platform takes off today
Julia Blaise Blog  - For the first time in the history of the entertainment industry, a purely Hausa speaking movie streaming platform has taken off today, called Kallo.ng.Managing Director and Chief Executive of Kallo.ng, Maijidda Modibbo, said the streaming platform, ...

17 hours ago
