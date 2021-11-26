Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
True story of what really happened to the female club goer who died at Obi Cubana’s nightclub (Details)
The Info NG
- Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog
Following the death of a female clubber at Obi Cubana‘s club, an official statement has been released on the matter.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
VIDEO: CCTV Footage Reveals What Happened To Female Clubber At Abuja Nightclub Owned By Obi Cubana This footage captured the incident leading to the collapse of a female clubber at the Abuja night club.
Independent:
CCTV Footage Shows How Clubber Died In Cubana’s Club Abuja
Politics Nigeria:
CCTV shows how Female Clubber died in Obi Cubana’s Club in Abuja [PICS]
Monte Oz Live:
After Leaving the Club, She Tripped, Fell, and Lost Consciousness - Obi Cubana's club, Hustle & Bustle, Narrates How Woman Died at the Club as Video Evidence to Dispute Claims She Was Electrocuted is Released
More Picks
1
"No woman is a single mother" Shan George writes as she slams society for such term -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
CBN launches tertiary institutions youth empowerment with N30m for 6 beneficiaries -
The Guardian,
17 hours ago
3
''I don pass who dey fear heartbreak''- Tonto Dikeh writes as she reveals what she is scared of now -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
I never said donate money to me, I said 'if you're my friend give me money' - Davido speaks to CNN about the generous donation he got from fans, friends, and colleagues (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
5
"If it's war it's war" Rema calls out DJ Neptune; accuses him of releasing his old record without his permission -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
6
Court takes final decision against bandits, their activities across Nigeria -
Legit,
16 hours ago
7
LIB is 15 today! Check out the very first post on the blog on this day 15 years ago -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
8
UK imposes travel restrictions on six African countries as new COVID-19 variant emerges -
Premium Times,
20 hours ago
9
River Niger dredging will provide over 2m jobs – Yahaya Bello - P.M. News -
PM News,
22 hours ago
10
Lady's wig flies off her head as she jumps in excitement after her boyfriend proposed to her (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
