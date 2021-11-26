Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

China Takes Over Uganda's Only International Airport Over $207 Million
Kanyi Daily  - Chinese Government has taken over the Ugandan Entebbe International Airport and other assets in the country over the failure of the Ugandan Government to repay a $207 million loan.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

Uganda hands over control of country Peoples Gazette:
Uganda hands over control of country's only international airport to China
Warning To Nigeria As China Set To Seize Uganda’s Only International Airport Over $207m Loan The Genius Media:
Warning To Nigeria As China Set To Seize Uganda’s Only International Airport Over $207m Loan
China To Seize Uganda’s Main Airport For Over Debt Naija News:
China To Seize Uganda’s Main Airport For Over Debt


