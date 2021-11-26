Post News
News at a Glance
WHO designates new Covid-19 variant, B.1.1.1.529, Variant of Concern
Premium Times
- WHO has named it Omicron, in line with naming protocols.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
The New Diplomat:
WHO Renames New COVID-19 Variant ‘Omicron’
Naija News:
Omicron Variant Of COVID-19: What We Know
Newsmakers:
WHO Names New COVID Variant Omicron, Cautions Against Travel Measures
More Picks
1
"No woman is a single mother" Shan George writes as she slams society for such term -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
CBN launches tertiary institutions youth empowerment with N30m for 6 beneficiaries -
The Guardian,
14 hours ago
3
I never said donate money to me, I said 'if you're my friend give me money' - Davido speaks to CNN about the generous donation he got from fans, friends, and colleagues (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
4
Zamfara police intercept woman with 991 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition for delivery to notorious bandits kingpin -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
5
"If it's war it's war" Rema calls out DJ Neptune; accuses him of releasing his old record without his permission -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
6
''I don pass who dey fear heartbreak''- Tonto Dikeh writes as she reveals what she is scared of now -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
7
Court takes final decision against bandits, their activities across Nigeria -
Legit,
13 hours ago
8
WHO: Only 1 in 4 African health workers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
9
LIB is 15 today! Check out the very first post on the blog on this day 15 years ago -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
10
UK imposes travel restrictions on six African countries as new COVID-19 variant emerges -
Premium Times,
17 hours ago
