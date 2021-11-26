Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tennis: Aruna Quadri sets New African record in Texas
Daily Trust  - Nigeria’s table tennis star, Aruna Quadri has set a new African record at the 2021 international table tennis federation, ITTF World Championships taking place in Houston, Texas, United States after he qualified to the round of 16 of the Men’s Singles ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Quadri Aruna set African record at World Championships The Guardian:
Quadri Aruna set African record at World Championships
Quadri Aruna sets African record at World Championships Ripples Nigeria:
Quadri Aruna sets African record at World Championships
Quadri Aruna set African record at World Championships – Sporting Life The Dabigal Blog:
Quadri Aruna set African record at World Championships – Sporting Life
Quadri matches on at the WTTF World championship Brila:
Quadri matches on at the WTTF World championship


   More Picks
1 "No woman is a single mother" Shan George writes as she slams society for such term - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 2021 NCOY: FirstBank Partners Junior Achievement Nigeria, Reiterates Commitment To Innovation And Education - Yes International! Magazine, 21 hours ago
3 ''I don pass who dey fear heartbreak''- Tonto Dikeh writes as she reveals what she is scared of now - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 I never said donate money to me, I said 'if you're my friend give me money' - Davido speaks to CNN about the generous donation he got from fans, friends, and colleagues (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Lady's wig flies off her head as she jumps in excitement after her boyfriend proposed to her (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Naira Marley’s Sister, Shubomi Bags Deal With Skin Care, ‘Beautiful Body’ - Information Nigeria, 22 hours ago
7 Court takes final decision against bandits, their activities across Nigeria - Legit, 24 hours ago
8 The Okoye wives, Anita and Lola, celebrate Thanksgiving together (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 DJ Neptune Addresses Intellectual Property Clash with Rema with New Statement | READ - Not Just OK, 5 hours ago
10 Nigeria supplies over 50% seeds used in West Africa ―NASC - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info