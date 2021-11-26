FHA gives final notice, to begin mass demolition in FESTAC

The post FHA gives final notice, to begin mass demolition in FESTAC first appeared on ... Prompt News - The Federal Housing Authority (FHA) is set to begin demolition of substandard buildings across FESTAC Town in Lagos State. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) [...]The post FHA gives final notice, to begin mass demolition in FESTAC first appeared on ...



News Credibility Score: 99%