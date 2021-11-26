Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

HOS Directs Civil Servants From Grade 12 And Below To Resume
News photo Leadership  - Head of the civil service of the federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi- Esan has directed civil servants from grade 12 and below to resume work on December 1st.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

