Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian gang forcing women into prostitution busted in Italy
News photo The Punch  - Nigerian gang forcing women into prostitution busted in Italy

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Point Blank News:
Nigerian gang forcing women into prostitution busted in Italy
Nigerian Gang Forcing Women Into Prostitution Exposed In Italy Screen Gist:
Nigerian Gang Forcing Women Into Prostitution Exposed In Italy
Nigerian Gang Forcing Women Into Prostitution Busted In Italy Infotrust News:
Nigerian Gang Forcing Women Into Prostitution Busted In Italy


   More Picks
1 "No woman is a single mother" Shan George writes as she slams society for such term - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 2021 NCOY: FirstBank Partners Junior Achievement Nigeria, Reiterates Commitment To Innovation And Education - Yes International! Magazine, 23 hours ago
3 ''I don pass who dey fear heartbreak''- Tonto Dikeh writes as she reveals what she is scared of now - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 I never said donate money to me, I said 'if you're my friend give me money' - Davido speaks to CNN about the generous donation he got from fans, friends, and colleagues (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Naira Marley’s Sister, Shubomi Bags Deal With Skin Care, ‘Beautiful Body’ - Information Nigeria, 23 hours ago
6 ENaira downloads almost 600,000 in less than 4 weeks – CBN Gov, Emefiele - The Punch, 7 hours ago
7 Lady's wig flies off her head as she jumps in excitement after her boyfriend proposed to her (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 FG asks grade level 12 civil servants and others to resume work at their offices from December 1 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 The Okoye wives, Anita and Lola, celebrate Thanksgiving together (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Obi Cubana’s club speaks on death of customer, says ‘she tripped and fell’ - The Punch, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info