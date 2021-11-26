Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FIFA may ban Nigeria if Gernot Rohr is sacked without due process - Senate committee on sports
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Senator Obinna Ogba, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports and Youth Development, has said FIFA may sanction Nigeria if Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr is sacked without the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) carrying out due process.Rohr’s sack ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FIFA May Ban Nigeria If Gernot Rohr Is Sacked Without Due Process (Read Details) Naija Loaded:
FIFA May Ban Nigeria If Gernot Rohr Is Sacked Without Due Process (Read Details)
FIFA may ban Nigeria if Gernot Rohr is sacked without due process – Senate committee on sports GQ Buzz:
FIFA may ban Nigeria if Gernot Rohr is sacked without due process – Senate committee on sports
FIFA May Ban Nigeria If Gernot Rohr Is Sacked Without Due Process - Senate Committee On Sports Tori News:
FIFA May Ban Nigeria If Gernot Rohr Is Sacked Without Due Process - Senate Committee On Sports


   More Picks
1 2021 NCOY: FirstBank Partners Junior Achievement Nigeria, Reiterates Commitment To Innovation And Education - Yes International! Magazine, 1 day ago
2 FG asks grade level 12 civil servants and others to resume work at their offices from December 1 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 2021: Mr Ibu Endorses Tinubu For Presidency, Joyfully Sings His Praises In New Video - Naija News, 22 hours ago
4 ''I don pass who dey fear heartbreak''- Tonto Dikeh writes as she reveals what she is scared of now - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 I never said donate money to me, I said 'if you're my friend give me money' - Davido speaks to CNN about the generous donation he got from fans, friends, and colleagues (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 ENaira downloads almost 600,000 in less than 4 weeks – CBN Gov, Emefiele - The Punch, 9 hours ago
7 Nigeria records 41 new COVID-19 infections - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
8 The Okoye wives, Anita and Lola, celebrate Thanksgiving together (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Obi Cubana’s club speaks on death of customer, says ‘she tripped and fell’ - The Punch, 24 hours ago
10 DJ Neptune Addresses Intellectual Property Clash with Rema with New Statement | READ - Not Just OK, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info