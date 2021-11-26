Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

This Is the best time to crush Manchester United ? Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel says ahead of must win premier league clash
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has boasted that now is the best time for the Blues to beat Manchester United as they meet this weekend at Stamford Bridge.


Chelsea welcome United to Stamford B

47 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Chelsea vs Man United: I Daily Post:
Chelsea vs Man United: I'm happy we can play without Lukaku - Thomas Tuchel
Tuchel: Lukaku Not Ready To Start For Chelsea Vs Man United Complete Sports:
Tuchel: Lukaku Not Ready To Start For Chelsea Vs Man United
Chelsea Are Not Better Without Lukaku – Thomas Tuchel Naija Loaded:
Chelsea Are Not Better Without Lukaku – Thomas Tuchel


