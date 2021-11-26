Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Satanic billionaires sponsoring COVID-19, terrorism - Pastor Enenche - P.M. News
PM News  - The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche has said Satanic billionaires are the one sponsoring COVID-19.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 ENaira downloads almost 600,000 in less than 4 weeks – CBN Gov, Emefiele - The Punch, 10 hours ago
2 FG asks grade level 12 civil servants and others to resume work at their offices from December 1 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 2021: Mr Ibu Endorses Tinubu For Presidency, Joyfully Sings His Praises In New Video - Naija News, 24 hours ago
4 ''I don pass who dey fear heartbreak''- Tonto Dikeh writes as she reveals what she is scared of now - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 'We are weeping in our hearts and souls and we reject this socioeconomic evil' - Nigerian Students threaten nationwide shutdown over proposed fuel price hike - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Emirates resumes operations as Nigeria, UAE resolve differences - The Punch, 11 hours ago
7 Nigeria records 41 new COVID-19 infections - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
8 The Okoye wives, Anita and Lola, celebrate Thanksgiving together (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 DJ Neptune Addresses Intellectual Property Clash with Rema with New Statement | READ - Not Just OK, 9 hours ago
10 Skiibii - God is Bigger Than Man (EP) - Download Mp3 - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
