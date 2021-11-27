Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Maritime lawyers raise concern over 'pirates' killed off Nigeria's coast by Danish forces
News photo The Punch  - The Nigerian Maritime Law Association has raised concern over the killing of four alleged pirates by the Danish naval forces.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Association raises concerns over killing of alleged pirates in Nigeria by Danish military personnel News Diary Online:
Association raises concerns over killing of alleged pirates in Nigeria by Danish military personnel
Group raises concerns over killing of alleged pirates in Nigeria by Danish military The Eagle Online:
Group raises concerns over killing of alleged pirates in Nigeria by Danish military
Association raises concerns over killing of alleged pirates in Nigeria by Danish military personnel Sundiata Post:
Association raises concerns over killing of alleged pirates in Nigeria by Danish military personnel


   More Picks
1 FG asks grade level 12 civil servants and others to resume work at their offices from December 1 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Satanic billionaires sponsoring COVID-19, terrorism - Pastor Enenche - P.M. News - PM News, 9 hours ago
3 'We are weeping in our hearts and souls and we reject this socioeconomic evil' - Nigerian Students threaten nationwide shutdown over proposed fuel price hike - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Emirates resumes operations as Nigeria, UAE resolve differences - The Punch, 14 hours ago
5 Nigeria records 41 new COVID-19 infections - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
6 FHA gives final notice, to begin mass demolition in FESTAC - Prompt News, 22 hours ago
7 Army accuses police of killing, brutalising personnel - The Punch, 20 hours ago
8 Nigeria: Special Forces eliminate terrorists’ kidnappers operating along Kaduna-Abuja Highway - Global Upfront, 24 hours ago
9 CBN to Set up International Financial Centre in Eko Atlantic City by Q2 2022 - This Day, 9 hours ago
10 Tagging Bandits As Terrorists Won’t Change Anything – Sheikh Gumi Fires Buhari - Naija News, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info