Police Inspector dismissed for allegedly killing five People
News Wire NGR  - The Enugu State Police Command on Friday said it has dismissed an Inspector, Edem Ebong, found culpable of shooting and killing five persons, as well as the injury of four others for no justifiable reasons.

