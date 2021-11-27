Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Rema's manager, Sean Okeke responds to DJ Neptune's statement, regarding the ongoing 'For You' drama
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - Okeke, who works with Jonzing writes a statement, in which he refers to Neptune as his big bro

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

   More Picks
1 FG asks grade level 12 civil servants and others to resume work at their offices from December 1 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 We went to advocate for peace and unity in Nigeria. It had nothing to do with politics  - Foluke Daramola reacts after she and her colleague were called out for allegedly endorsing Bola Ahmed Tinubu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Nigeria records 41 new COVID-19 infections - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
4 Israel bans most African countries over South African COVID-19 variant - Peoples Gazette, 1 day ago
5 Mammoth crowd storm the streets in Sierra Leone as PSquare make first joint appearance outside Nigeria - Legit, 2 hours ago
6 400-level Bayero University student found dead in her hostel after complaining of acute chest pain - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Nigerian artists that avoid local award shows are suffering from colonial mentality - DJ Jimmy Jatt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Oyo government suspends three over alleged sexual harassment in school - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
9 CBN to Set up International Financial Centre in Eko Atlantic City by Q2 2022 - This Day, 22 hours ago
10 Fulfil your promises, pay our outstanding salaries — Labour begs Oyetola - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
