Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fire incident: I'm mentally exhausted, traumatised, says BBNaija star, JMK
The Punch  - Fire incident: I'm mentally exhausted, traumatised, says BBNaija star, JMK

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“Why the drama?” – Blessing CEO drags lady who expressed excitement after her boyfriend proposed to her The Info NG:
“Why the drama?” – Blessing CEO drags lady who expressed excitement after her boyfriend proposed to her
Fire Incident: I’m Mentally Exhausted, Traumatized, Says BBNaija Star, JMK Infotrust News:
Fire Incident: I’m Mentally Exhausted, Traumatized, Says BBNaija Star, JMK
Fire Incident: I’m Mentally Exhausted, Traumatised - BBNaija Star, JMK Speaks Up Tori News:
Fire Incident: I’m Mentally Exhausted, Traumatised - BBNaija Star, JMK Speaks Up


   More Picks
1 FG asks grade level 12 civil servants and others to resume work at their offices from December 1 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Satanic billionaires sponsoring COVID-19, terrorism - Pastor Enenche - P.M. News - PM News, 11 hours ago
3 'We are weeping in our hearts and souls and we reject this socioeconomic evil' - Nigerian Students threaten nationwide shutdown over proposed fuel price hike - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Emirates resumes operations as Nigeria, UAE resolve differences - The Punch, 16 hours ago
5 23 ships discharge petroleum products, other items at Lagos ports - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
6 Nigeria records 41 new COVID-19 infections - The Guardian, 9 hours ago
7 Tagging Bandits As Terrorists Won’t Change Anything – Sheikh Gumi Fires Buhari - Naija News, 15 hours ago
8 FHA gives final notice, to begin mass demolition in FESTAC - Prompt News, 23 hours ago
9 Army accuses police of killing, brutalising personnel - The Punch, 22 hours ago
10 CBN to Set up International Financial Centre in Eko Atlantic City by Q2 2022 - This Day, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info