Boko Haram Insurgents, Others Planning To Attack Nigerian Military Bases In Border Areas – Department Of State Services
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The Department of State Services has put the Nigeria Customs Service on red alert over planned attacks by insurgents on Ogun State border communities and other border communities across the country.
According to Punch, the secret police said it ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

