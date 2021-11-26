Stakeholders recommend digital tools, technologies for tourism development in Nigeria

Stakeholders recommend digital tools, technologies for tourism development in Nigeria



Stakeholders in the Nigerian tourism sector have recommended the application of digital tools and technologies for the development of ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineStakeholders recommend digital tools, technologies for tourism development in NigeriaStakeholders in the Nigerian tourism sector have recommended the application of digital tools and technologies for the development of ...



News Credibility Score: 99%