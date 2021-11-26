Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Stakeholders recommend digital tools, technologies for tourism development in Nigeria
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Stakeholders recommend digital tools, technologies for tourism development in Nigeria

Stakeholders in the Nigerian tourism sector have recommended the application of digital tools and technologies for the development of ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Digital Technology, best tool to boost tourism in Nigeria – NTDC Vanguard News:
Digital Technology, best tool to boost tourism in Nigeria – NTDC
Stakeholders brainstorm on Nigeria The Sun:
Stakeholders brainstorm on Nigeria's tourism development, recommend digital tools, technologies – The Sun Nigeria
Stakeholders Advocate Digital Tools, Technology For Tourism Development Independent:
Stakeholders Advocate Digital Tools, Technology For Tourism Development


   More Picks
1 FG asks grade level 12 civil servants and others to resume work at their offices from December 1 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Satanic billionaires sponsoring COVID-19, terrorism - Pastor Enenche - P.M. News - PM News, 9 hours ago
3 'We are weeping in our hearts and souls and we reject this socioeconomic evil' - Nigerian Students threaten nationwide shutdown over proposed fuel price hike - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Emirates resumes operations as Nigeria, UAE resolve differences - The Punch, 14 hours ago
5 Nigeria records 41 new COVID-19 infections - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
6 FHA gives final notice, to begin mass demolition in FESTAC - Prompt News, 22 hours ago
7 Army accuses police of killing, brutalising personnel - The Punch, 20 hours ago
8 Nigeria: Special Forces eliminate terrorists’ kidnappers operating along Kaduna-Abuja Highway - Global Upfront, 24 hours ago
9 CBN to Set up International Financial Centre in Eko Atlantic City by Q2 2022 - This Day, 9 hours ago
10 Tagging Bandits As Terrorists Won’t Change Anything – Sheikh Gumi Fires Buhari - Naija News, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info