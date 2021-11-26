Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man arrested with firearm and weapons in Ogun State
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Ogun State Government security outfit, the So-Safe Corps, has arrested a man, identified as Matthew, for being in possession of a firearm and dangerous weapons.

 

Matthew used to w

53 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man arrested with arm, weapons in Ogun Daily Post:
Man arrested with arm, weapons in Ogun
Man arrested with arm, weapons in Ogun Within Nigeria:
Man arrested with arm, weapons in Ogun
Photo Of Man Arrested With Arm, Weapons In Ogun Tori News:
Photo Of Man Arrested With Arm, Weapons In Ogun


   More Picks
1 ENaira downloads almost 600,000 in less than 4 weeks – CBN Gov, Emefiele - The Punch, 10 hours ago
2 FG asks grade level 12 civil servants and others to resume work at their offices from December 1 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 2021: Mr Ibu Endorses Tinubu For Presidency, Joyfully Sings His Praises In New Video - Naija News, 24 hours ago
4 ''I don pass who dey fear heartbreak''- Tonto Dikeh writes as she reveals what she is scared of now - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 'We are weeping in our hearts and souls and we reject this socioeconomic evil' - Nigerian Students threaten nationwide shutdown over proposed fuel price hike - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Emirates resumes operations as Nigeria, UAE resolve differences - The Punch, 11 hours ago
7 Nigeria records 41 new COVID-19 infections - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
8 The Okoye wives, Anita and Lola, celebrate Thanksgiving together (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 DJ Neptune Addresses Intellectual Property Clash with Rema with New Statement | READ - Not Just OK, 9 hours ago
10 Skiibii - God is Bigger Than Man (EP) - Download Mp3 - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info