Ortom to Benue citizens: You Drink All Day yet accuse Me of Not Adding Value To Your Lives
News photo Daily Trust  - Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has accused his citizens of heaping unverified criticism on him after getting themselves drunk.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

EXTRA: Benue people get drunk yet insult me for not adding value to their lives, says Ortom The Cable:
Governor Samuel Ortom has accused the people of Benue State of drinking too much News Wire NGR:
