Fulfil your promises, pay our outstanding salaries — Labour begs Oyetola
News photo Vanguard News  - Labour union leaders in Osun state have pleaded with Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to fulfil his promises of paying outstanding half salary areas owed workers by the immediate past administration.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

