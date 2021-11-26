Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


CBN to Set up International Financial Centre in Eko Atlantic City by Q2 2022
This Day  - James Emejo in Abuja The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Friday   said it would establish an International Financial Centre (IFC) at the Eko Atlantic City by the second quarter of 2022.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CBN to set up International Finance Centre in Eko Atlantic City The Guardian:
CBN to set up International Finance Centre in Eko Atlantic City
CBN to set up International Finance Centre in Eko Atlantic City Business Day:
CBN to set up International Finance Centre in Eko Atlantic City
CBN to set up International Finance Centre in Eko Atlantic City The Eagle Online:
CBN to set up International Finance Centre in Eko Atlantic City
CBN To Set Up International Finance Centre In Eko Atlantic City The Street Journal:
CBN To Set Up International Finance Centre In Eko Atlantic City
CBN To Set Up International Finance Centre In Eko Atlantic City Fresh Reporters:
CBN To Set Up International Finance Centre In Eko Atlantic City


   More Picks
1 FG asks grade level 12 civil servants and others to resume work at their offices from December 1 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 'We are weeping in our hearts and souls and we reject this socioeconomic evil' - Nigerian Students threaten nationwide shutdown over proposed fuel price hike - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Emirates resumes operations as Nigeria, UAE resolve differences - The Punch, 13 hours ago
4 Nigeria records 41 new COVID-19 infections - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
5 True story of what really happened to the female club goer who died at Obi Cubana’s nightclub (Details) - The Info NG, 24 hours ago
6 Satanic billionaires sponsoring COVID-19, terrorism - Pastor Enenche - P.M. News - PM News, 8 hours ago
7 FHA gives final notice, to begin mass demolition in FESTAC - Prompt News, 20 hours ago
8 Nigeria: Special Forces eliminate terrorists’ kidnappers operating along Kaduna-Abuja Highway - Global Upfront, 22 hours ago
9 Final year BUK female student dies after complaining of chest pain - The Punch, 8 hours ago
10 CBN to Set up International Financial Centre in Eko Atlantic City by Q2 2022 - This Day, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info