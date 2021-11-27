Post News
News at a Glance
21 ships discharge petroleum products, other items at Lagos ports
Vanguard News
- The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said 21 ships at the Lagos ports were discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, container, petrol, bulk sugar, base oil, frozen
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
21 ships discharge petroleum products, other items at Lagos ports
Champion Newspapers:
21 ships discharge petroleum products, other items at Lagos ports
Sundiata Post:
21 ships discharge petroleum products, other items at Lagos ports
More Picks
1
FG asks grade level 12 civil servants and others to resume work at their offices from December 1 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Nigeria records 41 new COVID-19 infections -
The Guardian,
19 hours ago
3
CBN to Set up International Financial Centre in Eko Atlantic City by Q2 2022 -
This Day,
21 hours ago
4
400-level Bayero University student found dead in her hostel after complaining of acute chest pain -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
5
Fulfil your promises, pay our outstanding salaries — Labour begs Oyetola -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
6
2023 Presidency: No Southern candidate can win without northern support –Yakasai -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
7
EPL: Arsenal brush aside Newcastle as Howe suffers first defeat -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
8
Nigerian artists that avoid local award shows are suffering from colonial mentality - DJ Jimmy Jatt -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
9
Ondo couple, friend murdered by ‘Yahoo Boys’, dumped in toilet -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
10
‘We Are Back’ - Fans Excited As P-Square Gets Set To Headline Music Festival -
Tori News,
18 hours ago
