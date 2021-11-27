Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Electricity: LASG moves to deliver 50 megawatts/20 hrs to residents
News photo Vanguard News  - The Lagos State Government has disclosed plans to deliver 50 MegaWatt of electricity for 20 hours daily to residents through the Lagos State Electricity Policy. Governor

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

LASG moves to deliver 50 megawatts/20 hours electricity to residents Prompt News:
LASG moves to deliver 50 megawatts/20 hours electricity to residents
Lagos moves to deliver 50 megawatts/20 hours power to residents The Eagle Online:
Lagos moves to deliver 50 megawatts/20 hours power to residents


   More Picks
1 FG asks grade level 12 civil servants and others to resume work at their offices from December 1 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Nigeria records 41 new COVID-19 infections - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
3 Tagging Bandits As Terrorists Won’t Change Anything – Sheikh Gumi Fires Buhari - Naija News, 24 hours ago
4 CBN to Set up International Financial Centre in Eko Atlantic City by Q2 2022 - This Day, 19 hours ago
5 Why We Can’t Probe PDP Financial Records Now – Ayu - Leadership, 24 hours ago
6 Nigerian artists that avoid local award shows are suffering from colonial mentality - DJ Jimmy Jatt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Ondo couple, friend murdered by ‘Yahoo Boys’, dumped in toilet - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
8 ‘We Are Back’ - Fans Excited As P-Square Gets Set To Headline Music Festival - Tori News, 17 hours ago
9 Abdulaziz Yari, Ex-Governor of Zamfara, dumps APC for PDP - Top Naija, 17 hours ago
10 18-year-old Girl Wins BBC Hausa Writing Contest With Story On Sexual Violence - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info