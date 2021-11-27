Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EPL: Steven Gerrard makes history after Aston Villa's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace
Daily Post  - Aston Villa boss, Steven Gerrard, on Saturday made history following his side's Premier League 2-1 away victory over Crystal Palace. Aston Villa won the

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gerrard The News Guru:
Gerrard's Villa earn vital win at Crystal Palace
Steven Gerrard makes history after Aston Villa’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace Within Nigeria:
Steven Gerrard makes history after Aston Villa’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace


   More Picks
1 FG asks grade level 12 civil servants and others to resume work at their offices from December 1 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Satanic billionaires sponsoring COVID-19, terrorism - Pastor Enenche - P.M. News - PM News, 14 hours ago
3 Emirates resumes operations as Nigeria, UAE resolve differences - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 23 ships discharge petroleum products, other items at Lagos ports - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
5 Nigeria records 41 new COVID-19 infections - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
6 Final year BUK female student dies after complaining of chest pain - The Punch, 14 hours ago
7 Tagging Bandits As Terrorists Won’t Change Anything – Sheikh Gumi Fires Buhari - Naija News, 18 hours ago
8 CBN to Set up International Financial Centre in Eko Atlantic City by Q2 2022 - This Day, 13 hours ago
9 Subsidy Removal: NANS Threatens Total Shutdown, Says N5,000 Palliative Demeaning - This Day, 20 hours ago
10 ‘’I’m no longer afraid of heartbreak’’ – Tonto Dikeh - Daily Times, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info