Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria can be peaceful, united if leaders value every section of Nigeria – Jonathan
The Guardian  - Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has urged Nigerian leaders to value the interest of every section of the country in order to build a united nation devoid of agitation, disunity and disenchantment.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria can be peaceful, united if leaders value every section of Nigeria – Jonathan Vanguard News:
Nigeria can be peaceful, united if leaders value every section of Nigeria – Jonathan
How to achieve a united, peaceful  Nigeria – Jonathan Daily Trust:
How to achieve a united, peaceful  Nigeria – Jonathan
How To Achieve A United, Peaceful Nigeria – Jonathan Information Nigeria:
How To Achieve A United, Peaceful Nigeria – Jonathan
How Nigeria can be peaceful, united - Jonathan - P.M. News PM News:
How Nigeria can be peaceful, united - Jonathan - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 FG asks grade level 12 civil servants and others to resume work at their offices from December 1 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Satanic billionaires sponsoring COVID-19, terrorism - Pastor Enenche - P.M. News - PM News, 12 hours ago
3 Emirates resumes operations as Nigeria, UAE resolve differences - The Punch, 17 hours ago
4 23 ships discharge petroleum products, other items at Lagos ports - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
5 Nigeria records 41 new COVID-19 infections - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
6 Final year BUK female student dies after complaining of chest pain - The Punch, 13 hours ago
7 Tagging Bandits As Terrorists Won’t Change Anything – Sheikh Gumi Fires Buhari - Naija News, 16 hours ago
8 Army accuses police of killing, brutalising personnel - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 CBN to Set up International Financial Centre in Eko Atlantic City by Q2 2022 - This Day, 12 hours ago
10 Subsidy Removal: NANS Threatens Total Shutdown, Says N5,000 Palliative Demeaning - This Day, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info