Boko Haram/ISWAP, allied bandits, planning possible attacks on military bases in border communities, DSS warns Global Upfront - The Department of State Services (DSS) has sent a red alert to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) over planned attacks by Boko HaramIslamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and allied bandits on military bases in Nigeria's border ...



News Credibility Score: 70%