Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


China to deepen ties with Nigeria on sports, says envoy
News photo The Punch  - Mr Cui Jianchun, Ambassador of China to Nigeria, has stressed the need for his country and Nigeria to harness sporting activities, to deepen

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

China To Deepen Ties With Nigeria On Sports, Says Envoy Inside Business Nigeria:
China To Deepen Ties With Nigeria On Sports, Says Envoy
China to deepen ties with Nigeria on sports, says Envoy Pulse Nigeria:
China to deepen ties with Nigeria on sports, says Envoy
China to deepen relations with Nigeria in sports – Ambassador Cui PM News:
China to deepen relations with Nigeria in sports – Ambassador Cui
China To Deepen Ties With Nigeria, Says Envoy The New Diplomat:
China To Deepen Ties With Nigeria, Says Envoy
China, Nigeria to Harness Opportunities in Sports NPO Reports:
China, Nigeria to Harness Opportunities in Sports


   More Picks
1 We went to advocate for peace and unity in Nigeria. It had nothing to do with politics  - Foluke Daramola reacts after she and her colleague were called out for allegedly endorsing Bola Ahmed Tinubu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 I never said that APC has betrayed me - Femi Fani-Kayode speaks after EFCC invited him for questioning - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 “I won’t remove Rema’s song from my album – DJ Neptune insists” - Lailas News, 24 hours ago
4 Mammoth crowd storm the streets in Sierra Leone as PSquare make first joint appearance outside Nigeria - Legit, 8 hours ago
5 Nigerian artists that avoid local award shows are suffering from colonial mentality - DJ Jimmy Jatt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Nigeria Lifts Suspension On Emirates Airline As UAE Removes Travel Restrictions On Nigerians - The Trent, 20 hours ago
7 70-year-old woman, others arrested as NDLEA intercepts 12,385kg drugs smuggled into Lagos on waterways - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 EPL: Liverpool thrash Southampton 4-0 to move second - The Punch, 22 hours ago
9 South Africa being punished for early COVID-19 variant detection ― Ministry - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
10 Omicron: UK confirms first two cases of new COVID-19 variant - The Punch, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info