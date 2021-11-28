Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
DSS raises the alarm over insurgents’ plan to attack military bases in border towns
The Punch
- DSS raises the alarm over insurgents’ plan to attack military bases in border towns
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Insurgents planning to attack military bases – DSS raises alarm
Signal:
DSS Raises Alarm Over Terrorists’ Plot to Attack Military Bases
Studio CB55:
Insurgents planning to attack military bases – DSS raises alarm
Eco City Reporters:
DSS raises alarm over Insurgents plans to attack military bases
More Picks
1
We went to advocate for peace and unity in Nigeria. It had nothing to do with politics - Foluke Daramola reacts after she and her colleague were called out for allegedly endorsing Bola Ahmed Tinubu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
I never said that APC has betrayed me - Femi Fani-Kayode speaks after EFCC invited him for questioning -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
70-year-old woman, others arrested as NDLEA intercepts 12,385kg drugs smuggled into Lagos on waterways -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
Mammoth crowd storm the streets in Sierra Leone as PSquare make first joint appearance outside Nigeria -
Legit,
9 hours ago
5
Nigerian artists that avoid local award shows are suffering from colonial mentality - DJ Jimmy Jatt -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
6
Nigeria Lifts Suspension On Emirates Airline As UAE Removes Travel Restrictions On Nigerians -
The Trent,
22 hours ago
7
EPL: Liverpool thrash Southampton 4-0 to move second -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
8
China to deepen ties with Nigeria on sports, says envoy -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
9
NCC boss, Danbatta tasks NODITS on effective actualisation of mandates -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
10
Photos from the wedding of the Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, and his heartrob, Olamidun Majekodunmi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...