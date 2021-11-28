Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Beer drinking: Ortom clarifies unsavoury comment on Benue people | herald.ng
The Herald  - The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has said he was referring to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his controversial comment about citizens "drinking beer" and sleeping all day.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

