Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
CAF suspends Enyimba's clash against Al-Ittihad over COVID travel restriction
The Cable
- Enyimba's game against Al-Ittihad in the Confederation Cup has been postponed by CAF over COVID-19 travel restrictions.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
CAF suspends Sunday's Confederation Cup match between Enyimba and Al Ittihad
News Breakers:
CAF suspends Confederation Cup match between Enyimba and Al Ittihad
More Picks
1
We went to advocate for peace and unity in Nigeria. It had nothing to do with politics - Foluke Daramola reacts after she and her colleague were called out for allegedly endorsing Bola Ahmed Tinubu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
2
I never said that APC has betrayed me - Femi Fani-Kayode speaks after EFCC invited him for questioning -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
3
Mammoth crowd storm the streets in Sierra Leone as PSquare make first joint appearance outside Nigeria -
Legit,
6 hours ago
4
Nigerian artists that avoid local award shows are suffering from colonial mentality - DJ Jimmy Jatt -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
Nigeria Lifts Suspension On Emirates Airline As UAE Removes Travel Restrictions On Nigerians -
The Trent,
19 hours ago
6
South Africa being punished for early COVID-19 variant detection ― Ministry -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
7
Bandits, kidnappers have relocated to Kwara, Kogi ― Gani Adams -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
8
Photos from the wedding of the Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, and his heartrob, Olamidun Majekodunmi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
9
400-level Bayero University student found dead in her hostel after complaining of acute chest pain -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
10
Peter and Paul Psquare perform together for the first time since their reunion (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
5 hours ago
