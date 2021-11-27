Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Mammoth crowd storm the streets in Sierra Leone as PSquare make first joint appearance outside Nigeria
Legit
- PSquare brothers were warmly received by their fans in Sierra Leone as they made a joint appearance. The excited crowd chanted the brothers' names in unison.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
PM News:
Massive crowd as Sierra Leone stands still for P-Square (Video)
Edujandon:
Crowd Goes Wild With Excitement As P-Square Storms Sierra Leone (Video)
Naija News:
Psquare Storms Sierra Leone, Planning World Tour (Video)
Tori News:
Wow! Crowd Goes Wild With Excitement As P-Square Storms Sierra Leone (Video)
More Picks
1
FG asks grade level 12 civil servants and others to resume work at their offices from December 1 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
We went to advocate for peace and unity in Nigeria. It had nothing to do with politics - Foluke Daramola reacts after she and her colleague were called out for allegedly endorsing Bola Ahmed Tinubu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
Nigeria records 41 new COVID-19 infections -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
4
Israel bans most African countries over South African COVID-19 variant -
Peoples Gazette,
1 day ago
5
Mammoth crowd storm the streets in Sierra Leone as PSquare make first joint appearance outside Nigeria -
Legit,
2 hours ago
6
400-level Bayero University student found dead in her hostel after complaining of acute chest pain -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
7
Nigerian artists that avoid local award shows are suffering from colonial mentality - DJ Jimmy Jatt -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
8
Oyo government suspends three over alleged sexual harassment in school -
The Guardian,
18 hours ago
9
CBN to Set up International Financial Centre in Eko Atlantic City by Q2 2022 -
This Day,
22 hours ago
10
Fulfil your promises, pay our outstanding salaries — Labour begs Oyetola -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
