Itunu’s Death: Abike Dabiri & David Hundeyin clash on radio show Daily Times - David Hundeyin and Abike Dabiri-Erewa get into heated debate on radio over death of Nigerian woman, Itunu, wrongly jailed in Ivory Coast. The video shows Ms. Abike’s reaction when Hundeyin called in to the show to discuss Itunu’s death.



News Credibility Score: 99%