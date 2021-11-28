Post News
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
FG seeks stronger relationship with foreign partners on tax administration
Peoples Gazette
- Muhammad Nami, the FIRS boss, recently visited the UK's Capital Area Transportation Authority for a meeting on tax administration.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
News Diary Online:
FIRS boss seeks stronger relationship with dev’t partners
Business Post Nigeria:
FIRS Advocates Partnerships for Better Tax Administration | Business
The Eagle Online:
FIRS boss seeks stronger relationship with development partners
NPO Reports:
Tax Administration: Nigeria Seeks Stronger Ties With Partners
More Picks
1
We went to advocate for peace and unity in Nigeria. It had nothing to do with politics - Foluke Daramola reacts after she and her colleague were called out for allegedly endorsing Bola Ahmed Tinubu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
I never said that APC has betrayed me - Femi Fani-Kayode speaks after EFCC invited him for questioning -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
“I won’t remove Rema’s song from my album – DJ Neptune insists” -
Lailas News,
24 hours ago
4
Mammoth crowd storm the streets in Sierra Leone as PSquare make first joint appearance outside Nigeria -
Legit,
8 hours ago
5
Nigerian artists that avoid local award shows are suffering from colonial mentality - DJ Jimmy Jatt -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
6
Nigeria Lifts Suspension On Emirates Airline As UAE Removes Travel Restrictions On Nigerians -
The Trent,
20 hours ago
7
70-year-old woman, others arrested as NDLEA intercepts 12,385kg drugs smuggled into Lagos on waterways -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
8
EPL: Liverpool thrash Southampton 4-0 to move second -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
9
South Africa being punished for early COVID-19 variant detection ― Ministry -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
10
Omicron: UK confirms first two cases of new COVID-19 variant -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
