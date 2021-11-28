Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

70-year-old woman Aigbedion, others smashed with 5,000kg of illicit drugs - P.M. News
PM News  - A 70-year-old woman, Mrs. Beatrice Aigbedion was among suspects arrested in parts of Edo by NDLEA, in connection with the seized drugs.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

