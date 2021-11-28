Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Prominent Businessman, Sani Buhari, is dead
News photo Daily Trust  - Industrialist and businessman, Alhaji Sani Buhari Daura, is dead. Daily Trust gathered that the influential businessman died in Dubai in the early hours of Sunday. He was aged 89.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

