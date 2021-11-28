Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Continuous dialogue critical to tackling telecoms industry challenges – NCC boss, Danbatta
News photo Daily Post  - The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta has said that continuous dialogue between the regulator and its various licensees is central to finding lasting solutions ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Continuous dialogue critical to tackling telecoms industry challenges – Danbatta – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Continuous dialogue critical to tackling telecoms industry challenges – Danbatta – The Sun Nigeria
Continuous dialogue critical to tackling telecoms industry challenges – Danbatta News Diary Online:
Continuous dialogue critical to tackling telecoms industry challenges – Danbatta
Continuous dialogue critical to tackling telecoms industry challenges – Danbatta The Eagle Online:
Continuous dialogue critical to tackling telecoms industry challenges – Danbatta


   More Picks
1 I never said that APC has betrayed me - Femi Fani-Kayode speaks after EFCC invited him for questioning - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Nigerian artists that avoid local award shows are suffering from colonial mentality - DJ Jimmy Jatt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Mammoth crowd storm the streets in Sierra Leone as PSquare make first joint appearance outside Nigeria - Legit, 12 hours ago
4 NCC boss, Danbatta tasks NODITS on effective actualisation of mandates - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
5 Police arrest four suspected armed robbers during stop and search in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 COAS to troops: Sustain aggressive offensive against insurgents, bandits - The Eagle Online, 13 hours ago
7 China to deepen ties with Nigeria on sports, says envoy - The Punch, 14 hours ago
8 Makinde: Making of a strategist - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
9 Photos from the wedding of the Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, and his heartrob, Olamidun Majekodunmi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 400-level Bayero University student found dead in her hostel after complaining of acute chest pain - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info