Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UBA Foundation set for annual food bank initiative, lights up the Foundation’s Garden
News photo Premium Times  - "We have over the years, engaged in various activities aimed at appreciating our host communities."

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Yuletide: UBA Foundation to feed 10,000 people, lights up garden Nigerian Tribune:
Yuletide: UBA Foundation to feed 10,000 people, lights up garden
UBA Foundation projects hope, as Uzoka lights up garden ahead of Yuletide – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
UBA Foundation projects hope, as Uzoka lights up garden ahead of Yuletide – The Sun Nigeria
Yuletide: UBA Foundation Projects Message Of Hope As Uzoka lights Up Foundation’s Garden Independent:
Yuletide: UBA Foundation Projects Message Of Hope As Uzoka lights Up Foundation’s Garden
UBA Foundation Projects Message of Hope as Uzoka lights up Foundation’s Garden Prompt News:
UBA Foundation Projects Message of Hope as Uzoka lights up Foundation’s Garden


   More Picks
1 Businessman and chairman of Coscharis motors, Cosmas Maduka, loses wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 I never said that APC has betrayed me - Femi Fani-Kayode speaks after EFCC invited him for questioning - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Police arrest four suspected armed robbers during stop and search in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 NCC boss, Danbatta tasks NODITS on effective actualisation of mandates - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 Mammoth crowd storm the streets in Sierra Leone as PSquare make first joint appearance outside Nigeria - Legit, 21 hours ago
6 Man.United legend Patrice Evra congratulates Lionel Messi for winning his 7th Ballon d?Or ahead of the award ceremony - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Sea Pirates Ambush Oil Workers, Civil Defence Personnel, Kill Four - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
8 70-year-old woman Aigbedion, others smashed with 5,000kg of illicit drugs - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
9 COAS to troops: Sustain aggressive offensive against insurgents, bandits - The Eagle Online, 23 hours ago
10 China to deepen ties with Nigeria on sports, says envoy - The Punch, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info