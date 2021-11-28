Post News
Three die in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash
Premium Times
- An official said five persons were involved in the accident between a Nissan car and a Mack truck
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
The News Guru:
3 die in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash
The Street Journal:
3 Die In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash
PM News:
3 die in motor accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway
News Wire NGR:
Traffic on Lagos-Ibadan expressway to be diverted - here's what you need to know
Western Post News:
Three Die In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident
More Picks
1
We went to advocate for peace and unity in Nigeria. It had nothing to do with politics - Foluke Daramola reacts after she and her colleague were called out for allegedly endorsing Bola Ahmed Tinubu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
I never said that APC has betrayed me - Femi Fani-Kayode speaks after EFCC invited him for questioning -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Nigerian artists that avoid local award shows are suffering from colonial mentality - DJ Jimmy Jatt -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Mammoth crowd storm the streets in Sierra Leone as PSquare make first joint appearance outside Nigeria -
Legit,
14 hours ago
5
400-level Bayero University student found dead in her hostel after complaining of acute chest pain -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
6
Police arrest four suspected armed robbers during stop and search in Delta -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
7
Police arrest Nigeria Immigration Service officer for raid on Justice Mary Odili’s home, to be arraigned along with others -
Global Upfront,
6 hours ago
8
Man.United legend Patrice Evra congratulates Lionel Messi for winning his 7th Ballon d?Or ahead of the award ceremony -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
9
Sea Pirates Ambush Oil Workers, Civil Defence Personnel, Kill Four -
Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
10
NCC boss, Danbatta tasks NODITS on effective actualisation of mandates -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
