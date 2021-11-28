Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Subsidy removal: Don’t overburden Nigerians- PFN begs FG
News photo The Nation  - The President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has cautioned the Federal Government against further aggravating the suffering of Nigerians through the proposed subsidy removal.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

