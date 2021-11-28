Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NCC boss, Danbatta tasks NODITS on effective actualisation of mandates
Daily Post  - The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (EVCCEO) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta has tasked the Nigeria Office for Developing the Indigenous Telecom Sector (NODITS) on the need to ensure ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Danbatta tasks NODITS on effective actualisation of mandates Champion Newspapers:
Danbatta tasks NODITS on effective actualisation of mandates
Danbatta tasks NODITS on effective actualisation of mandates The Eagle Online:
Danbatta tasks NODITS on effective actualisation of mandates
Danbatta tasks NODITS on effective actualisation of mandates News Diary Online:
Danbatta tasks NODITS on effective actualisation of mandates
Danbatta tasks NODITS on effective actualisation of mandates National Accord:
Danbatta tasks NODITS on effective actualisation of mandates


   More Picks
1 We went to advocate for peace and unity in Nigeria. It had nothing to do with politics  - Foluke Daramola reacts after she and her colleague were called out for allegedly endorsing Bola Ahmed Tinubu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 I never said that APC has betrayed me - Femi Fani-Kayode speaks after EFCC invited him for questioning - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 Mammoth crowd storm the streets in Sierra Leone as PSquare make first joint appearance outside Nigeria - Legit, 6 hours ago
4 Nigerian artists that avoid local award shows are suffering from colonial mentality - DJ Jimmy Jatt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Nigeria Lifts Suspension On Emirates Airline As UAE Removes Travel Restrictions On Nigerians - The Trent, 19 hours ago
6 South Africa being punished for early COVID-19 variant detection ― Ministry - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
7 Bandits, kidnappers have relocated to Kwara, Kogi ― Gani Adams - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
8 Photos from the wedding of the Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, and his heartrob, Olamidun Majekodunmi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 400-level Bayero University student found dead in her hostel after complaining of acute chest pain - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Peter and Paul Psquare perform together for the first time since their reunion (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info