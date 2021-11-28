Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fire ravages waterfront community in Rivers
News photo The Punch  - fire from an electrical fault gutted the Elechi waterfront in the Mile One axis of Diobu in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

