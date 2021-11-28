SOCKING! Man Hacks His 94-Year-Old Brother To Death Over Land Dispute Naija Loaded - A 78-year-old man, Moshood Habibu, has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command. The man was nabbed for hacking his 94-year-old brother, Salisu Surakatu, to death over alleged failure to share proceeds from sale of family land with him.



