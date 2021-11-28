Post News
Kidnappers release 10 out of 13 abducted Zaria LG staff members
Nigerian Tribune
- Kidnappers release 10 out of 13 abducted Zaria LG staff members
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Kidnappers release 10 out of 13 abducted Zaria LG staff
The Guardian:
Kidnappers release 10 out of 13 abducted Zaria LG staff
Naija Loaded:
Kidnappers Release 10 Out Of 13 Abducted Zaria LG Staff
Premium Times:
Kidnappers release 10 out of 13 abducted Zaria LG staff
The Eagle Online:
Kidnappers release 10 out of 13 abducted Zaria LG staff
The News Guru:
Kidnappers release 10 out of 13 abducted Zaria LG staff
Prompt News:
10 out of 13 abducted Zaria LG staff released
Pulse Nigeria:
Kidnappers release 10 out of 13 abducted Zaria LG staff
More Picks
1
Businessman and chairman of Coscharis motors, Cosmas Maduka, loses wife -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
Flight operation to and fro Nigeria still on hold -Emirates Airline -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
3
Louis Vuitton's artistic director and the founder of Off-White, Titan Virgil Abloh dies at 41 after private cancer battle -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
Dangote Refinery to Become Highest Employer of Chemical Engineers in Nigeria -
Julia Blaise Blog,
18 hours ago
5
2023: PDP can’t be trusted to rescue Nigeria ― Okechukwu -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
6
NAF Super Tucano Jet Destroys ISWAP Terrorists Position at Gajiram -
TVC News,
13 hours ago
7
Two police officers killed, their bodies burnt in Anambra -
Premium Times,
17 hours ago
8
Kidnappers release 10 out of 13 abducted Zaria LG staff members -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
9
NCC boss, Danbatta tasks NODITS on effective actualisation of mandates -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
10
Two dead, 6 others injured in Bauchi auto crash - P.M. News -
PM News,
14 hours ago
