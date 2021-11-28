Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police arrest Nigeria Immigration Service officer for raid on Justice Mary Odili’s home, to be arraigned along with others
Global Upfront  - The Nigeria Police Force has arrested a senior officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Abdullahi Usman, for his alleged role in the raid on the home of Justice Mary Odili, the second most senior judge in the country.


Sources ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%

 Additional Sources

Police Arrest Immigration Officer For Raid On Justice Odili’s Home Infotrust News:
Police Arrest Immigration Officer For Raid On Justice Odili’s Home
Justice Mary Odili: Police Arrest Immigration Officer Naija News:
Justice Mary Odili: Police Arrest Immigration Officer
Police Arrest Immigration Officer for Raid on Justice Odili’s Home DNL Legal and Style:
Police Arrest Immigration Officer for Raid on Justice Odili’s Home


   More Picks
1 We went to advocate for peace and unity in Nigeria. It had nothing to do with politics  - Foluke Daramola reacts after she and her colleague were called out for allegedly endorsing Bola Ahmed Tinubu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 I never said that APC has betrayed me - Femi Fani-Kayode speaks after EFCC invited him for questioning - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Mammoth crowd storm the streets in Sierra Leone as PSquare make first joint appearance outside Nigeria - Legit, 11 hours ago
4 Nigerian artists that avoid local award shows are suffering from colonial mentality - DJ Jimmy Jatt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 COAS to troops: Sustain aggressive offensive against insurgents, bandits - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
6 China to deepen ties with Nigeria on sports, says envoy - The Punch, 12 hours ago
7 Makinde: Making of a strategist - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
8 NCC boss, Danbatta tasks NODITS on effective actualisation of mandates - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
9 Photos from the wedding of the Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, and his heartrob, Olamidun Majekodunmi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 400-level Bayero University student found dead in her hostel after complaining of acute chest pain - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info